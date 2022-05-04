Henrico has a plan to address your higher-than-expected personal property bill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone.

Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe. But a proposal for some relief is coming. Click here to read more.