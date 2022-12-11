Henrico, New Kent officers taking 100 kids on shopping spree is 'sheer Christmas joy'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officers came together to make sure some children have what they need for the holidays at the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police's 25th annual Cops and Kids Christmas Program.

Officers with Henrico Police and deputies with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office joined 100 kids at the Sandston Moose Lodge Saturday morning.

After breakfast, the kids and officers headed to Walmart on Nine Mile Road to shop for clothes, toys and other essentials.

"We give each kid $250 to spend for Christmas," Henrico Fraternal Order of Police President Ray Clemons said. "It's moment like this that it truly brings joy to the officers who are allowed to shop with these kids and to experience the excitement of these families, who are having some tough times."

Half of the money is earmarked for clothing and other essentials while the remaining money can be used for gifts like toys, games and books of their choosing.

But organizers noted that children were not allowed to buy toy guns, mature-rated movies or video games.

The children were recommended by their school counselors from Henrico and New Kent schools.

