Henrico first responders honor life of slain captain with memorial workout

HENRICO, Va. -- Dozens of officers, firefighters and employees participated in The Don Lambert Memorial Workout at Hermitage High School to honor a Henrico police captain who was killed in February.
The memorial workout coincides with the start of National Police Week.
It was a group workout session on the high school's track at Captain Lambert's Alma mater.
The veteran Henrico police officer was killed in a hit-and-run accident while he was out for a run.
Organizers said he is being recognized as a "wellness champ" for his inspiring exercise regime shortly before his passing.