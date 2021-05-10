Henrico first responders honor life of slain captain with memorial workout

HENRICO, Va. -- Dozens of officers, firefighters and employees participated in The Don Lambert Memorial Workout at Hermitage High School to honor a Henrico police captain who was killed in February.

The memorial workout coincides with the start of National Police Week.

It was a group workout session on the high school's track at Captain Lambert's Alma mater.

The veteran Henrico police officer was killed in a hit-and-run accident while he was out for a run.

Organizers said he is being recognized as a "wellness champ" for his inspiring exercise regime shortly before his passing.