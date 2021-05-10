Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henrico first responders honor life of slain captain with memorial workout

items.[0].videoTitle
The Don Lambert Memorial Workout took place Monday morning
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 12:56:32-04

HENRICO, Va. -- Dozens of officers, firefighters and employees participated in The Don Lambert Memorial Workout at Hermitage High School to honor a Henrico police captain who was killed in February.

The memorial workout coincides with the start of National Police Week.

It was a group workout session on the high school's track at Captain Lambert's Alma mater.

The veteran Henrico police officer was killed in a hit-and-run accident while he was out for a run.

Organizers said he is being recognized as a "wellness champ" for his inspiring exercise regime shortly before his passing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.