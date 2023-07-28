Henrico Fire shares tips to keep your kids hydrated in extreme heat

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect Friday and Saturday as the heat index is expected to approach 112 degrees.

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds knows firsthand the impact that intense and extreme temperatures have on families and his first responders.

Extreme temperatures aggravate health conditions and Reynolds expects his crews to respond to at least 200 emergencies in just one day when it gets this hot.

He urges his first responders to pre-hydrate as soon as their shift starts.

“We have these extreme high temperature , and we are still obligated as firefighters that if the tone goes off, and there's a house fire, we still have to go out and do that job,” Reynolds explained.

This is advice that families, particularly with children, should heed when the temperatures soar.

He likens pre-hydrating as filling up your gas tank before you leave for a trip.

It can be hard to convince children to drink a glass of water, and Reynolds offers alternatives to keep your kids hydrated.

“You can give them a cup full of grapes, you can give them a cup full of watermelon, or give them a bowl of jello,” he suggested. “These are neat ways to try to get your kids to get pre-hydrated before they go outside.”

Pedialyte, popsicles and Gatorade can also keep your kids hydrated, he recommended.

Also, watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and stroke. Symptoms start with cramps in your legs and arms with profuse sweating.

Eventually, the life-threatening stage begins when your body stops sweating including nausea and light-headedness. That means you should seek help from a medical professional or the ER.