Resident charged with second degree murder after Henrico house fire that left two dead

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One of the four residents who was living inside a home on Elkridge Lane when it caught fire last Thursday morning has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the fire, according to investigators.

Henrico Police said 35-year-old Elton Jamal Thompson of Henrico was arrested in North Carolina for allegedly breaking and entering of a commercial business in Wilson County.

Detectives went to North Carolina to question him about the fire before charging him and second degree murder and grand larceny of a vehicle. Thompson was originally unaccounted for at the time of the fire and later was said to be out-of-state.

Two people living in the home died in the fire. One was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as 61-year-old Gail Katrina Thompson, while another died after being taken to a local hospital, later identified as 89-year-old Florence Thompson.

Their causes of death are still under investigation, police said.

A third adult, believed to be a resident, was brought to a hospital to be evaluated where it was determined that they did not sustain injuries.

The fire happened in a corner room in the back of the home and was extinguished within 15 minutes. Henrico Fire marked the incident under control at 3:18 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.