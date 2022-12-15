Two people die in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people have died and a third person is fighting for their life after a house fire early Thursday morning in Henrico's East End.

Henrico Fire officials said a neighbor reported the fire on Elkridge Lane near Mechanicsville Turnpike around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene within minutes.

They made entry into the home and attempted to rescue all of the residents. Officials said one person died at the hospital, while another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.