Experts urge safety after 13-year-old seriously injured in electric motorcycle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 13-year-old boy remains in serious condition after crashing his electric motorcycle Tuesday evening.

Police found the teen involved in a car crash while riding his electric motorcycle near the intersection of Wyndham Park Drive and Dominion Club Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The driver involved remained at the scene while the boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

"There are plenty of opportunities to get hurt out on a public road, so if they're under age under 16, you really shouldn't be out riding these things by themselves. It needs to be more supervised," said Brendan Miller, co-owner of RVA Electric.

Miller and his business partner Billy Blowers spend their days repairing electric motorcycles, sometimes ones that have been in serious accidents like the one on Tuesday.

"I really don't wanna see more of those. It's a really sad thing to see," Miller said.

Tuesday's crash reminds the repair shop owners of another recent electric motorcycle accident in Henrico with severe consequences.

"The rider broke his femur, bone in his other leg. He suffered a broken arm and some head trauma," said Billy Blowers of Electric RVA.

According to Henrico police, lack of proper safety equipment and bright colored clothing may have contributed to the crash on Tuesday.

Though repairing damaged bikes is their business, Blowers and Miller are taking time to promote prevention, urging parents and young riders to prioritize safety.

"Purchasing proper safety equipment, helmet, gloves, kneepads elbow pads, go over the rules that you're gonna sit with your kids," Blowers said.

The repair experts note that most electric motorcycles can be made safer with simple modifications.

"We've dealt with pretty much every bike out on the market, 95% of them can be modified to add lights and having more lights will help you be seen on the road whether it's daytime or nighttime," Blowers said.

Miller emphasized the importance of responsible riding: "It's just about using your head and taking care of it."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

