Boy hit by driver while riding motorcycle in Henrico's West End, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Boy hit by driver while riding motorcycle in Henrico's West End

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 20, 2025
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A boy was hit by the driver of an SUV while riding his motorcycle in Henrico's West End on Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened near the intersection of Wyndham Park and Dominion Club drives.

Sources indicate the boy's injuries are life-threatening.

This is a developing story and we're working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

