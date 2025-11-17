Henrico Police share results after focusing efforts on domestic violence in October

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police Division is sharing results after focusing efforts on domestic violence in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The department arrested or served 13 people wanted on outstanding domestic violence-related warrants in October as part of a multi-day operation.

Police said the warrants included charges of strangulation, domestic assault and violation of a protective order.

"Domestic violence affects everyone, family, friends, co-workers and others in the community," police said. "Henrico Police continues to raise awareness about this nationwide issue not only in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness month, but year-round."



Police ask any community members with active warrants tied to domestic violence to turn themselves in.

Anyone who knows someone with an active warrant can contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Henrico police shared that knowing the signs of abuse is vital to mitigate domestic violence, including possessiveness, verbal abuse, forced sex or disregard of their partner's unwillingness to have sex and control of another person.

“Abuse in relationships tends to escalate over time,” said the Henrico County Police Division’s Domestic Violence Coordinator Beth Bonniwell. “If you suspect your relationship is unhealthy, seek support and learn about resources that can help now."

Domestic violence survivors in Henrico County can call the Safe Harbor has a 24-hour Domestic/Sexual Abuse Helpline at 804-500-2755.

Henrico County also has a Victim/Witness Assistance Program at 804-501-1680 or via email victimwitness@henrico.gov.

