USPS says mail found discarded along Henrico County road was 'undeliverable'

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Postal Service says dozens of mail pieces recently found discarded along a Henrico County road were undeliverable marketing mail that spilled from a third-party contractor’s vehicle.

A Henrico woman found the scattered mail Monday morning near Brittles Lane and turned it over to her nearby post office.

Watch: Grandmother collects trail of discarded mail including checks, cards, and car decals

CBS 6 requested clarification from USPS on how such mail is classified as “junk” and whether any items recovered may have included parcels or other legitimate pieces of mail.

Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed to have seen mail that appeared more substantial than simple advertisements, including packages and envelopes.

USPS has not yet responded to follow-up inquiries.



