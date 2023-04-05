Deputy charged in Irvo Otieno death is also defendant in federal lawsuit

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Kaiyell Sanders, one of the sheriff's deputies charged in connection with the death of a Henrico man inside a Virginia psychiatric hospital last month, is also one of the defendants named in a federal lawsuit filed two years ago concerning an inmate severely beaten by two cell mates inside the Henrico County Jail.

That lawsuit claims that Isiah Singleton was attacked for more than three hours back in August 2019. The suit alleges Singleton kicked the cell door several times and yelled for help, but no deputies ever came.

As CBS 6 reported at the time, then-Sheriff Mike Wade said it was one of the worst assaults he had ever seen inside the jail.

Singleton ended up in a medically induced coma.

The complaint said that Deputy Sanders and the other defendants were required to perform physical cell security checks every 30 minutes after lockdown, but Singleton’s lawyers claim that was not done the night of the attack.

The news that Deputy Sanders was also charged in the civil case was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Sanders is one of seven Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder for the death ofIrvo Otieno, who died inside Central State Hospital on March 6. Three Central State employees are charged with the same crime.

Surveillance video shows Sanders and other deputies physically removing Otieno from his cell in Henrico Jail West, then carrying him to a sheriff’s department vehicle, which took him to Central State.

Sanders and others are later seen on Central State surveillance video holding Otieno down on the floor.

The medical examiner said Otieno died from asphyxiation.

Deputy Sanders is currently out on bond in the Otieno case and due back in court May 10.

The Singleton lawsuit is scheduled to be heard by a federal jury on June 20.

Sanders has said in a response that he was not responsible for the injuries Singleton suffered and has asked to be dismissed from the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.