Man killed in shooting at Henrico apartment community

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man was killed after a shooting in an apartment community parking lot Friday evening, according to Henrico Police.

The shooting happened in a populated community in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Henrico Police said they rendered aid to the man when they got to the scene until EMS arrived.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died. Henrico Police have identified the man as Keyari Dae Blakely of Henrico County.

"There may be residents or visitors who witnessed this tragic incident, and now is the time to come forward," said Henrico County Division of Police Lieutenant Matt Pecka. "There are anonymous ways to share information and keep our community safe by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or on your smartphone or tablet by visiting p3Tips.com."

If you have information to share, you can also contact Detective Henry at 804-501-4829.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

