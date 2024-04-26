Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now investigating a crash that killed one Chesterfield County woman.

State police say that at 11:18 p.m. Thursday they were called to a single vehicle crash on eastbound Pocahontas Parkway (I-895) at Wilson Road.

Police explained in a release that a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by 51-year-old Lisa A. Coates was, "traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree and overturned multiple times."

Coates was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

