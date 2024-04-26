Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash in Henrico County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 26, 2024
Posted at 8:39 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 08:39:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now investigating a crash that killed one Chesterfield County woman.

State police say that at 11:18 p.m. Thursday they were called to a single vehicle crash on eastbound Pocahontas Parkway (I-895) at Wilson Road.

Police explained in a release that a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by 51-year-old Lisa A. Coates was, "traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree and overturned multiple times."

Coates was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone