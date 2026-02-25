Henrico Data Centers: Developer and community members voice concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — New Market Village, a predominantly-Black middle-class suburb in Eastern Henrico, might be getting a new neighbor: a one million-square-foot data center complex that spans 27 football fields.

That possibility – which could by decided Feb. 26 during a Henrico Board of Zoning Appeals meeting – is not a welcomed one for many community members. The data center would be located just off Darbytown Road near its intersection with Labunum Avenue – and just across the street from New Market Village’s several hundred residents, many of whom have deep-rooted concerns about how a data center could dominate the area’s resources. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

