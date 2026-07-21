Crash brings down power pole in Henrico County, stretch of road closed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A stretch of road in Henrico County is shut down after a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Woodman and Mountain roads around 2:15 p.m. for a crash involving a Henrico County Public Schools pick-up truck and a Ford Focus.

No injuries were reported, but a power pole was damaged in the crash.

WTVR courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division

Both lanes of Mountain Road are closed between Forget Me Not Way and the Academy at Virginia Randolph. Woodman Road is open to traffic.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

"This section of the road will be shut down for an extended period of time as crews work to address the issue," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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