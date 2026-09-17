Woman hit by car critically injured on West Broad Street; busy road will be closed for hours, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon at an intersection along West Broad Street in Henrico's West End.

Officers were called to the intersection of W. Broad Street and Tuckernuck Drive for a reported crash involving a pedestrian around 5:10 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Henrico Police.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult female victim with obvious signs of trauma," officials said. "She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Officials said Tuckernuck Drive between West Broad Street and St. Martins Lane will likely be closed for several hours.

"Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes," police said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

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