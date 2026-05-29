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The 74-year-old Westhampton Pastry Shop is on the move. It's owners aren't thrilled.

Westhampton Pastry Shop on Patterson Ave.
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Westhampton Pastry Shop on Patterson Ave.
Westhampton Pastry Shop on Patterson Ave.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- With the redevelopment of its longtime home imminent, Westhampton Pastry Shop is on the move in the West End. The 74-year-old bakery will relocate in the coming weeks from 5728 Patterson Ave. to 8903 Three Chopt Road.

Co-owner Mark Oley said Thursday that the business had no intention of leaving the Libbie-Patterson area but had to find a new location to make way for its current space to be redeveloped into a 4-story building with three levels of offices above ground-floor retail space. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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