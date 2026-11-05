Henrico and Hanover voters react to election results; most say pocketbook issues drove their 2026 votes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The 2026 election is over and the results are in, along with reactions from voters across Central Virginia.

The country went through a massive shift toward Democratic control, and here locally, residents from Richmond to Henrico, Hanover and New Kent are sharing their voices.

A consistent theme from the Virginians I spoke with was that they were voting with their dollar as much as they were voting on a specific candidate or constitutional amendments.

"The working man votes with his wallet, and I think most Democrats are working men," Walter Burnam said.

For some, the economic pressure was deeply personal and stretched across party lines..

"People are struggling. Rent and mortgages are way up constantly of groceries is way up. Everything is just way too high," Don Ward said.

Reactions to the outcome varied widely among residents.

"I'm stoked about the blue tsunami," Michelle Ashworth said.

"I just want to see a change, we were due for a change," Eurvin Wright said.

"I believe there is going to be a change for all people, not just for some," Doreen Gonzalez said.

Not everyone was pleased with the results.

"Well, frankly, I was a little disappointed. I'm a conservative," Richard Dunn said.

Dunn said that despite the losses, he hopes leaders will reach across the aisle.

"I just think it's possible for people to work across the political lines and do what's best for this country," Dunn said.

Don Ward and his wife, Beth, said they agree and are hopeful about the possibilities of newly elected leaders bringing Virginians and Americans alike together.

"I think we have a lot of opportunities in front of us. I'm not looking back as much except to learn from the mistakes that have been made," Don Ward said.

"The people are really not happy, they sent the message yesterday, so I hope both parties realize this is time to get their act together, respond to the people, what do American people want," Beth Ward added.

Dunn added that he remains hopeful regardless of the outcome.

"I will add that I pray for our country, I pray for our leaders, and I'll continue to do so, whether they are conservative or liberal, Democrat, Republican, Independent," Dunn said.

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