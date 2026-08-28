Virginia illustrator creates hand-drawn maps of the world, no passport required

HENRICO, Va. — For anyone who dreams of seeing far-off places but faces the obstacles of time and money, a local artist sketches up a simple solution.

Henrico illustrator Maria Rabinky draws detailed, colorful maps of destinations across the globe — no passport necessary.

"So it's really my passion. When I finish the line drawings, I start adding colors," Rabinky said.

Her work spans continents, from Africa and Asia to everywhere in between. While her creations burst with whimsy and color, Rabinky takes her craft seriously.

"So I need to put my work aside and come back later and then I start to see in recognize that it's beautiful," she said.

Courtesy of Maria Rabinky

Rabinky began building her world map in 2009 and has been expanding it for different clients ever since.

"I've been working on this map for quite a few years," Rabinky said. "I've been in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain."

Her maps are designed to guide and inspire viewers.

"This map shows where to and how to navigate and where to go and what to see," she said.

Whether it's the Eiffel Tower in Paris or Elvis' home of Memphis, Tennessee, Rabinky's illustrations can take you there.

Courtesy of Maria Rabinky Illustrated Map by Maria Rabinky

A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Rabinky grew up admiring the city’s ornate buildings and landmarks. She studied architecture, but her family faced discrimination and threats because of her Jewish faith.

"It was really difficult," Rabinky said. "So we were political refugees."

Rabinky and her family escaped and settled in Virginia in the mid-1990s, never looking back.

"Yes! Yes! To give our son possibilities to live and build his life in a free world," she said.

She found safety, opportunity, and a calling in her new home.

"I was proud becoming an American," Rabinky said. "I am not sure if I would become the way I am as an illustrator right now so."

Beyond brochures and broadsides, Rabinky's maps are licensed on luggage and turned into puzzle pieces.

Courtesy of Maria Rabinky

"You can find them all over the world," she said. "That is my vision of fun in the world my illustrations."

Her maps inform and entertain — and can also provide an escape. Recently, a photograph arrived from war-torn Ukraine showing a man who finished and framed her 5,000-piece puzzle.

"And you know, thinking of people that are dying in the Ukraine, but at least I can give them some joy," Rabinky said.

Rabinky, who trained as an architect, has built a career as an illustrator and cartographer — and shows no signs of slowing down.

"All my life I'm not going to retire. Till I am not able to stand or hold a pen," she said. "I can move mountains, for example if you wish. I am having more fun!"

You can explore Rabinky's maps and artwork at rabinkyart.com.