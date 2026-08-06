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VDOT’s Six-Year Improvement Program funds 26 transportation projects in Henrico

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Henrico County
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Twenty-six transportation projects in Henrico County are set to receive a total of about $99 million as part of the Commonwealth Transportation Board’s Six-Year Improvement Program through the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The SYIP outlines more than 4,300 potential transportation projects designed to improve Virginia's infrastructure statewide (and estimated to cost about $28 billion overall) that could be funded during a six-year period, but only the first of those years actually is funded. Plans for the remaining five years estimate projected expenditures for priority projects. Click here to continue reading on HenricoCitizen.com.

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