Varina High School football players announce college commitments together

VARINA, Va. — Three key contributors to the Varina High School football state championship team announced their verbal commitments together.

Quarterback Kaleb Wyche, the reigning Class 4 State Player of the Year, committed to East Tennessee State.

Defensive back Sair Rex, a first-team All-State selection, will play at the University of Virginia.

Defensive end R.J. Hudson, also an All-State selection, will play at Clemson.

The commitments bring the total number of players from last year's state championship team who will go on to play college football to 15.

The older players also played a role in making the process easier for those who came after them.

Wyche said his teammates' guidance helped him stay focused throughout the recruiting process.

"They helped me a lot. They were just telling me, keep working and don't even, don't get frustrated, even you know you're going to school for free. It was like, just don't get frustrated, you're going to school for sure," he said.

WTVR Kaleb Wyche

Wyche said the commitment lifts a weight off his shoulders heading into next season.

"Now that it is off, I feel like I can just work now, even I was already working, I can work harder now that I already made my decision and work harder with my teammates, keep pushing them every day, and try to get back to the state championship," he said.

Rex said committing alongside his teammates made the moment even more meaningful.

WTVR Sair Rex

"Being able to play with my brothers again, I feel like that's great for me," he said.

Hudson credited the school, coaching staff, and his teammates for putting him in a position to commit to Clemson.

"I would not be in this position without the school, the staff. I mean, just his entire brotherhood for real," he said.

WTVR R.J. Hudson

Hudson said Coach Branch's own connection to Clemson helped guide him through the process.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.