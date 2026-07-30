Preliminary plans for revived Tree Hill Farm project in Varina filed this week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After sitting dormant for nearly two decades, the plan to develop an expansive Varina farm into a massive mixed-use project is being revived — and sparking opposition from local indigenous tribes.

Brookfield Residential, a division of New York-based real estate giant BGRE, is taking the reins of the Tree Hill Farm development that was shepherded to county approval by local firm GrayCo. in 2007 but shelved soon after when the Great Recession hit.

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