Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Preliminary plans for revived Tree Hill Farm project in Varina filed this week

tree-hill-farm-varina-richmond-2026-1-Cropped-1280x720.jpg
WTVR via Richmond BizSense, courtesy Brookfield Residential
The Tree Hill Farm site offers views of the Richmond skyline.
tree-hill-farm-varina-richmond-2026-1-Cropped-1280x720.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After sitting dormant for nearly two decades, the plan to develop an expansive Varina farm into a massive mixed-use project is being revived — and sparking opposition from local indigenous tribes.

Brookfield Residential, a division of New York-based real estate giant BGRE, is taking the reins of the Tree Hill Farm development that was shepherded to county approval by local firm GrayCo. in 2007 but shelved soon after when the Great Recession hit.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA