Travel basketball coaches, referees fight caught on video. Now Henrico police are investigating.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A June 6 fight between travel basketball coaches and basketball referees is now under investigation by Henrico police.

Video recorded from the stands showed Saturday's chaotic scene at the Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen.

"What started as a verbal argument between a coach and official unfortunately turned physical as the video shows," a spokesperson for Teammate Basketball said to CBS 6 in a statement about the incident.

Watch: Fight under police investigation

Fight between travel basketball coaches, referees now under police investigation

On its Facebook page, basketball tournament organizer Teammate Basketball indicated it was hosting the Teammate Basketball & NTBA 2026 Virginia State Championships on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, 2026.

"Our organization, along with Henrico Sports & Events Authority, hold high standards of conduct and behavior from our participants, coaches and spectators," the statement continued. "Those involved in the altercation, including the officials, were permanently removed from the event. The coach involved is banned from all future events hosted by our organization."

Henrico police said they were still investigating what prompted the violence.

"Officers were working in an off-duty capacity at the Henrico Sports & Events Center when they were alerted to an altercation on one of the basketball courts. Officers responded to the court where they spoke with the people involved who mentioned a fight occurred between four adult males (two coaches, two referees) and a juvenile male," police said in a statement. "One referee suffered minor injuries to the face while the teen also received a minor injury; both declined medical treatment. Both coaches were removed from the facility."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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