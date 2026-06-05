Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Woman in critical condition after Henrico shed fire

Henrico Fire
Provided to WTVR
Henrico Fire
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman is in critical but stable condition after a shed fire in a Western Henrico neighborhood Thursday evening.

Henrico Fire crews responded to the 11000 block of Timber Mill Lane around 6 p.m. They found two sheds on fire behind a home.

While crews were on scene, they found an elderly woman in the backyard with life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire. She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

No one else was injured.

Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. The cause is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA