Woman in critical condition after Henrico shed fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman is in critical but stable condition after a shed fire in a Western Henrico neighborhood Thursday evening.

Henrico Fire crews responded to the 11000 block of Timber Mill Lane around 6 p.m. They found two sheds on fire behind a home.

While crews were on scene, they found an elderly woman in the backyard with life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire. She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

No one else was injured.

Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. The cause is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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