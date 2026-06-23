'This shouldn't have happened': Family wants answers after 9-year-old drowns, SwimRVA-North remains closed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — In the hours following a medical examiner report confirming the drowning of King Overton at SwimRVA-North in Henrico, his family and friends are demanding answers to important questions still left unanswered.

Family friend Keila Bellamy said the loss has left those close to King reeling.

"This shouldn't have happened. Especially in the presence of lifeguards," Bellamy said.

King's aunt, Cherry Stone, said the family is still searching for clarity about what took place.

"We need to know what happened," Stone said. "They were supposed to protect him and watch him."

Bellamy said the family has received little information about the circumstances surrounding King's death.

"Where was his life vest? Were the lifeguards paying attention, did he go off from the shallow end? Were kids playing? We do not know anything," Bellamy said.

SwimRVA released a statement Monday saying the north location where the incident occurred will remain closed for the remainder of the week out of respect for Overton's family as they thoughtfully evaluate next steps and continue to notify families as decisions are made.

Bellamy directed a message to the leaders of the organization.

"I know that there are mothers and father who run this organization. How are you sleeping at night? LaTaisha is trying to spend every moment of her day figuring out what happened when did it happen? What if I was there?" Bellamy said.

Virginia code states that at no time during swimming and wading activities should staff-to-children ratios be fewer than two staff members supervising the activity and that the designated certified lifeguard shall not be counted in the staff-to-children ratios.

However, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Education, which has also started its own investigation into SwimRVA, says that because the nonprofit is not a licensed program, it does not have to follow any state-mandated ratios or staff qualification standards for swim instructors.

I reached out to Water Safety USA, an organization made up of national nonprofits and governmental organizations with a record of providing drowning prevention safety programs, for additional guidance.

Water Safety USA said that before any family enrolls their child into a swim program, it is recommended that they confirm the program:



Groups students according to appropriate student-teacher ratios based on age and ability

Ensures that facilities are safe and that staff are prepared for an emergency

Maintains national memberships where appropriate

Qualifies and trains its teachers

Bellamy said the family is prepared for a long road ahead in pursuit of accountability.

"This is something that is going to be painful right now, but it will continue to be painful as we have to ask the questions, show up in court and hold the people responsible, responsible," Bellamy said.

SwimRVA says it is working with authorities and will update the public as soon as it is able.

A GoFundMe has been established for a service for King.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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