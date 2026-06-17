Parent demands answers after 9-year-old dies at SwimRVA summer camp: 'Incredibly sorry' 

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A parent of a SwimRVA-North summer camper is demanding answers from the swim club following the death of 9-year-old King Overton, who was pulled unresponsive from the pool during a free swim session at the Henrico facility Monday afternoon.

The parent, who spoke to WTVR CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity, said she arrived at SwimRVA at 4 p.m. Monday to pick up her son only to find police outside the facility.

The woman said staff would only tell her that an incident had occurred earlier in the afternoon. She later learned more details from her child.

"There are two swim period times, and my son told me that this happened during a free swim after a second lesson in the afternoon," she said.

She said the timing raised concerns about supervision.

She said she has several unanswered questions about the events that led up to King being pulled from the pool unresponsive.

"I'd like to know how many kids were in the pool at the time this happened, how many lifeguards were at the pool at the time this happened, how long had those lifeguards been in their position and what were the ages of those lifeguards," she said.

She also expressed grief for King's family.

"I cannot imagine how devastating this is to her and her family and our thoughts are with her and we're just incredibly sorry," she said. "To have this happen at this kind of swim camp is really unimaginable."

When those concerns were brought to SwimRVA Tuesday morning, staff declined to comment, referring to the organization's previous public statement. In that statement, SwimRVA said its deepest condolences go out to the Johnson family as it cooperates fully with authorities reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

SwimRVA Executive Director Adam Kennedy previously said the nonprofit is cooperating fully with authorities.

"Our hearts are with the child's family and loved ones during this loss," Kennedy said. "We extend our deepest condolences and are keeping them and all those affected by this tragedy in our thoughts."

King was found unresponsive at SwimRVA-North, located at 317 North Wilkinson Road, around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Camp staff immediately began CPR and continued lifesaving efforts until paramedics and Henrico County firefighters took over. King was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

His mother, LaTaisha Johnson, shared her grief on social media.

"King was our everything. He was the love of our lives our heart our joy and our reason for so much," Johnson said. "The pain we are feeling right now is unbearable and there are no words that can truly describe what we're going through."

Johnson also shared a message describing her final moments with her son.

"He was the smallest kid with the biggest heart," Johnson said. "Yesterday, at approximately, 8:17 a.m.. I told my son I love him the most for the very last time."

Henrico Police said they do not have any updates into the death investigation. Police are working with the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Tommy Golden, president of the Lakeside Swim & Racquet Club, said the swim community is feeling the weight of the loss. Lakeside stepped in to host a swim meet, closing its pool at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the wake of King's death.

"After talking to our board of directors, we felt that it was absolutely the right thing to do to close our pool early to hold the meet here just to take any pressure off of SwimRVA that right now they need to have their thoughts and prayers with the family at Lakeside. We're here to do whatever we can do to make things run smoothly," Golden said.

Golden encouraged families with young children learning to swim to trust swim clubs across the greater Richmond area and to be closely involved with them.

"There are folks here at all of our swim communities who really do care about the safety of your child. Their swimming abilities. Lifeguard swim coaches, pool managers, all of the above," Golden said.

The anonymous parent said she will opt for private instruction for her child moving forward.

"Nothing personal against SwimRVA, but once something like this happens, I think it's something that is irrevocable. I don't think there is anything malicious that happened, but I just don't have faith in the organization anymore," she said.

A grief counseling session has been organized for parents and campers Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. SwimRVA-North remains closed as the investigation continues.