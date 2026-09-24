Henrico County schools superintendent apologizes for air conditioning problems

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell is apologizing for ongoing air conditioning problems affecting school buildings across the district.

In a video update posted Thursday morning, Cashwell said she is sorry for the cooling issues that have persisted in district schools. Henrico County officials have previously stated that up to 15 schools in the district have air conditioning problems on any given day.

Watch: Up to 15 Henrico schools face cooling issues daily

Up to 15 Henrico schools face cooling issues daily: 'It's hot'

Cashwell said the district has a $92 million backlog in mechanical repairs. To address the problem, the district is hiring five new technicians and bringing in outside vendors to speed up repairs.

WATCH: Henrico touts HVAC progress, but families at school say temps still unbearable

Henrico touts HVAC progress, but families at this school say temps still unbearable

The superintendent also said the district is changing how it maintains equipment.

"Every school's HVAC system will undergo a comprehensive assessment and preventative servicing four times a year," Cashwell said.

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