Student from Colonial Trail Elementary leaves campus, found wandering near road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway in Henrico County following an elementary school student leaving the campus of Colonial Trail Elementary and being found wandering near a roadway.

The principal of the school confirmed the incident to CBS 6 News, sharing a statement that went out to families and staff at the school.

In the statement, Kevin Schatz, says that at around noon on Wednesday, one of the school's "most vulnerable" students left the school grounds and was found a short time later in a high-traffic area.

"This should not have happened, and we are holding ourselves accountable," Schatz said.

The student is reportedly safe, following community members noticing them off campus and reporting it to Henrico Police.

"I have spoken with the student’s family to extend my deepest apologies and to assure them that school administrators are cooperating with Henrico Police as they investigate," Schatz's statement continued. "At the same time, the school division is conducting an internal review to ensure appropriate action and adherence to our safety protocols. We will also review safety and supervision expectations with all CTES staff."

The school adds they will be taking necessary steps to prevent an incident like this from happening again.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.