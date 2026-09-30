Henrico plans $4.5M in safety upgrades on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is planning a $4.5 million project to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along the western portion of Staples Mill Road, with work expected to begin in 2027.

The project would add new sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks and lighting across nine intersections along the corridor, which runs past Glen Allen High School, Glen Allen Library, several churches and a retirement community.

Brookland Board of Supervisor Representative Dan Schmitt said the area is heavily used by people on foot and on bikes, but more infrastructure is needed to meet demand.

"So, while the county has invested down Staples Mill and along Staples Mill with pedestrian sidewalks and bike lanes, there is more that continues to be desired by our residents in this area and unitized by our residents in this area," Schmitt said. "My priority and focus have been to quadruple the number of safe signal cross walks along Staples Mill so that folks have more options."

The county has approximately $700,000 in starter funds secured for the project.

Schmitt said additional funding could come from the federal government after a meeting with Congressman Rob Wittman's office.

"To have federal support for this project from Congressman Wittman's office on a state road, the Commonwealth in Virginia is going to be involved with it for sure, and to have county tax dollars geared toward these pedestrian projects is really the trifecta you're looking for when you're serving residents," Schmitt said.

An additional $2.6 million from the 2027 Housing and Urban Development appropriations act is still awaiting final approval in an appropriations bill.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, who is running for Congress against Wittman, said she would also push for the project if elected.

"Every family deserves to get around their community safely, and I support investments that make that possible. Real safety takes sustained, consistent investment in our infrastructure and I will push for that as a member of Congress," Taylor said in a statement.

The Staples Mill pedestrian improvements are projected to be completed by 2028.

The project comes ahead of broader improvements near I-64 planned by VDOT in a separate $27 million project set to begin in 2029. A public hearing for that project is Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Glen Allen Library at 5 p.m.

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