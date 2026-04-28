Gov. Spanberger surprises school bus drivers in Henrico for Bus Driver Appreciation Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger visited Varina Elementary School Tuesday morning to celebrate school bus drivers for Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

The visit was a big surprise for students, who arrived to class with shocked faces. Staff members said they felt very appreciated by the governor's appearance.

Henrico County School Board Representative Alicia Atkins highlighted the importance of the visit.

"Today is Bus Driver Appreciation Day and we are so grateful that she's taken the time out of her schedule to show the appreciation, because when students get to school, the bus driver is usually one of the first people that they see. Our bus drivers love our students and they need to be celebrated, appreciated and hugged as often as we can. Today is one of those days," Atkins said.

The Virginia Department of Education reports that school bus drivers take around 1 million Virginia students to and from school every day.

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