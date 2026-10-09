Gov. Spanberger surprises Glen Lea Elementary students to celebrate accreditation win

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger, along with elected leaders and her administration, visited Glen Lea Elementary School Friday morning to celebrate student achievement after the school recorded one of the largest improvements in scores statewide.

The East Highland Park school had the sixth-largest increase in scores of any elementary school in Virginia, moving from conditional accreditation to full accreditation under the 2026 School Performance and Support Framework (SPFS).

“It's pretty beautiful to witness,” Spanberger said of the students' enthusiasm as she celebrated their growth.

The visit included a surprise appearance by Spanberger during the school's morning announcements.

“Hello Glen Lea, this is Abigail Spanberger, the governor of Virginia,” she told the students over the loudspeakers. “I’m so excited to be here all of you Lions and to celebrate the incredible work that you, and your teachers, and all of your administrators, and your principal have been doing.”

WTVR

Statewide, 99% of schools are now fully accredited, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Spanberger said her administration supports high academic standards but wants to improve how schools are evaluated and supported.

“Our goal has been to improve upon the accountability system that my predecessor put in place,” Spanberger said. “To be very clear, accountability, high standards — those are things I support and believe are extraordinarily necessary.”

Spanberger said one priority is releasing school performance results earlier so educators have more time to use the data to help students in the classroom.

She also pointed to $26 million in grant funding announced for schools that need additional support.

“It's not just identifying where there might be challenges; it's also ensuring that the school districts and schools themselves have what they need to be able to provide the supports where there is the greatest need,” Spanberger said.

SPSF, in its second year, measures schools based on mastery, growth, readiness, and graduation rates and assigns a performance level (distinguished, meets expectations, approaching expectations, and need intensive support).

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.