Henrico sickle cell walk honors Florence Neal Cooper Smith: 'If she doesn't stop, we shouldn't stop'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers at Dorey Park in Henrico Saturday morning for the "Finding a Cure Together for Sickle Cell" walk, raising money for research and treatment of the blood disorder.

The walk benefits the Florence Neal Cooper Smith Professorship at MCV, an endowed fund that supports sickle cell research and treatment.

Lisa Townes, president of the Upsilon Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, said the event honors the legacy of Florence Neal Cooper Smith and the impact her advocacy has had on sickle cell research.

"We do this to help carry on the lifelong curiosity, career, and advocacy of our member Florence Neal Cooper Smith because of her, in Richmond and indeed across the country, the research, treatable and affordable cures are now coming into play," Townes said. "This will help fund an endowed professorship at MCV which will help to continue to carry on that research and treatment mission."

Townes said participation has grown significantly.

"I think our participation has doubled this year. People are becoming more aware of the issues of sickle cell and honestly, because as our world becomes closer with one another, sickle cell, the trait and issues surrounding it become more personal to more people," Townes said.

She said the event is about more than fundraising.

"When you do things as a community, you make your community stronger and so supporting this walk helps to make life and living in our community much better," Townes said.

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Townes said she believes in honoring people while they are still here to receive it.

"I have come to truly believe we should give flowers when people are here to still accept it. I believe her strength and dignity help us to want to do this as well — she just keeps on going, so why stop? If she doesn't stop, we shouldn't stop," Townes said.

Walker Lavar Chambers said the cause is deeply personal. He walked in memory of his cousin Ginger, who died from sickle cell disease, and in honor of his cousin Loretta, who is currently living with the condition.

Kevin Greene, who participated for the first time Saturday, said the event brought out the best in the community.

"We're all a community. It's all one community, everybody, and so we help where we can. We have to — we have an obligation to ourselves and to each other," Greene said.

Nicholas Carter said he came out to support a cause that does not always get the attention it deserves.

"Not a lot of people know of the severity of it and it's good to get out and be active and support a good cause at the same time," Carter said.

Those who want to support the cause can still donate at factssicklecell.org.