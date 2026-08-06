Henrico could have speed cameras near some schools by early 2027

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Speed cameras could be coming to Henrico County school zones as early as next year.

Henrico Police Captain Mathew Pecka said the department is exploring photo speed enforcement technology for placement near each of the county's high schools and two middle schools — following similar programs already in place in Richmond public school zones, Chesterfield County school buildings, and a work zone on I-64 East in New Kent County.

The process, however, will not happen overnight. Pecka said the county must complete a procurement process, conduct a public education campaign, and adopt an ordinance and statute authorizing the use of cameras in school zones and work zones.

"We are currently in the very early stages of reviewing vendors that offer this type of technology, which is photo speed enforcement. We'll do the procurement process, we'll do a public education piece, we'll have to adopt an ordinance, a statute that allows us to operate in school zones, work zones, et cetera," Pecka said.

Pecka said changing the county code, selecting a vendor, approving the cameras, and completing installation could take at least six months.

"We're looking to implement this early 2027," Pecka said.

If implemented, the enforcement program would work similarly to those in other localities. Drivers caught going 10 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit in a school zone could face civil penalties of up to $100 in fines. Pecka noted the violations would not carry points on a driver's license.

"This is to only supplement the law enforcement that is already assigned in and around our schools, not to replace," Pecka said.

Under a law that took effect July 1, revenue generated by the cameras would not go to the county's police division. Instead, the funds would support the continuation of the enforcement program and broader public safety efforts within the county.

Pecka said the ultimate goal of the program is driver behavior, not revenue.

"Ultimately, this is all about voluntary compliance within our school zones in and around, creating safer environments for everyone," Pecka said.

The ordinance is set to be introduced at the Henrico County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, August 11, followed by a public hearing on the matter next month.

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