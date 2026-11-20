HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — "Serving the people" was the theme of Henrico County's State of the County Address, as County Manager John Vithoulkas highlighted major milestones while acknowledging ongoing challenges.

"In a community's quality of life, there is no service more important than our public schools," Vithoulkas said.

HVAC concerns in schools led the presentation, with Vithoulkas assuring residents that a third-party audit of maintenance protocols across both the county and the school system would address the systemic failures that have plagued the school year.

"We will emerge stronger as a county and as a community having faced adversity head-on with our partners on the school side," Vithoulkas said.

School achievements

Despite the HVAC challenges, Henrico County Public Schools saw significant academic progress. All schools achieved full accreditation for the 2025-2026 school year — the first time in 25 years — with improvement across all performance indicators.

"Dr. Cahswell and members of the school board, I do not say this lightly; I want to congratulate you and thank you for your commitment to excellence," Vithoulkas said.

The district also saw 28 county schools receive distinguished status, up from just 10 the previous year, and recorded its highest on-time graduation rate at 91%.

Sports tourism drives economic growth

The county also saw financial strides fueled by sports tourism, including agreements to host the Women's Atlantic 10 Tournament for three years and to become the new home of ODAC Conference baseball for four years.

"Our visitation in Henrico is booming to the tune of $115 million in economic impact directly related to sports tourism events. In addition, for the first time, the county topped $2 billion in direct visitor spending," said Dennis Bickmeier, Henrico Sports and Entertainment Tourism Authority Director.

Public safety updates

On public safety, Public Works Director Terrell Hughes said there are currently 85 active pedestrian improvement projects, including bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks. The county has also lowered speed limits on 54 roadways and made a $1.5 million annual investment for priority pedestrian lighting, including installing 64 solar-powered LED lights along Laburnum Avenue between I-64 and Williamsburg Road.

On crime, the county reported a 13% decrease in violent crime and a 35% decrease in robberies. However, burglaries were up 27%, assaults up 8% and thefts up 17%. Larcenies decreased 1%.

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