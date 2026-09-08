18 Henrico schools have AC problems. Parents want answers.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County parents are speaking out about broken air conditioning inside Henrico Schools as the new school year gets underway.

As of Sept. 8, 18 schools have technicians addressing AC issues in individual classrooms or central areas of their buildings, according to a school system spokesperson. The spokesperson noted there are currently no schools experiencing "school-wide" AC issues.

Pemberton Elementary School parent Sarah Demmick said the problem at her children's school has been going on since the start of the school year.

"I think there is a part of the school that's been broken since August of 2025," Demmick said. "I'm pretty frustrated as a parent, as leader within the school, it is astonishing to me that we can start a school year with five classrooms with no air."

Nine classrooms at Pemberton Elementary currently have portable air conditioning units. Henrico Schools says long-term repairs can only be completed by a manufacturer-approved technician once the required part is made available, which the district says could extend the repair timeline.

Watch: 'Like a sauna': Mom frustrated by more than a year of school AC problems

'Like a sauna': Short Pump Elementary mom frustrated by more than a year of AC problems

"Our administration has been wonderful in trying to follow up weekly in getting it fixed," Demmick said.

Still, for Demmick, it is not enough.

"Fix it, please, show up!" she said.

Since Labor Day weekend, Henrico Schools has provided updates on several schools experiencing AC issues.

Short Pump Middle School had to close last Thursday because of a failing cooling system. Students were able to return to school Tuesday after parents received a message Monday night noting that a commercial chiller had been installed, keeping classrooms in the low 70s. The chiller will remain at the school for as long as needed while Henrico County Public Schools works through the process of permanently replacing the failed system.

Watch: Short Pump Middle closes amid HVAC crisis

Short Pump Middle closes amid Henrico County HVAC crisis

Lakeside Elementary School also drew concern from parents last week after reports of no AC and no power in the building. An HCPS spokesperson said the outages were due to a Dominion Energy phase loss, and technicians are working to determine the exact cause. Parts to repair the issue have been ordered, and portable AC units are being used to provide relief in the meantime.

On Thursday, there will be a work session meeting where Superintendent Amy Cashwell says the school board will be given an update on the progress of how HVAC issues across the school division are being addressed.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.