At least one person killed in crash that's closed Route 5 in eastern Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All east and west lanes are closed on New Market Road (Route 5) between New Market Heights Lane and Farmers Circle Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash that has resulted in a fatality, according to VDOT and Henrico Police.

"Officers expect the roadway to be closed for the next couple of hours as they work to investigate this crash," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "Please find alternate routes until crews are able to safely reopen the roadway."

Henrico Police Police investigate a fatal crash on New Market Road (Route 5) between New Market Heights Lane and Farmers Circle Drive.

The crash took place near in a part of town near the Virginia Capital Trail.

Police told CBS 6 the crash did not involve a cyclist, rather two vehicles.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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