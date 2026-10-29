Remediation underway after 2 main breaks release sewage into Gillis Creek

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews with the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities are now working on remediation after two water main breaks resulted in the discharge of sewage into Gillies Creek.

According to DPU, the breaks happened on Friday and Monday. Crews responded on Friday and repaired the break, but wastewater flowed into a section of the creek located near Kemp Avenue.

"Impacts from the wastewater have been minimal as crews were able to hold a large portion of the wastewater in the nearby Gillies Creek Pump Station and send it slowly to Henrico’s Water Reclamation Facility in eastern Henrico for treatment," DPU said. "The pump station and main are now operating normally."

The creek, which is not traditionally used for recreation, flows into the James River downstream.

The agency reports that the risk of contamination to the river is small, but the public is still encouraged to avoid activities in Gillies Creek or near where it enters into the river.

Other precautions include:



Avoid eating fish that appear sick and washing your hands after handling fish.

Follow normal sanitary rules when cleaning, skinning and handling fish, including hand washing. Additionally, cleaning cutting boards and knives with warm, soapy water, and washing countertops that may have come in contact with raw fish.

Cook fish at a safe temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

DPU is worrying with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) as remediation continues.

Residents are encouraged to contact DPU to report any signs of contamination by calling 804-501-4275 during normal business hours or 804-501-5025 outside of them.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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