Raccoon in Henrico County tests positive for rabies, marks eighth case of 2026

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Henrico County, marking the eighth confirmed case in the county so far this year.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Raymond Avenue on Saturday for a reported exposure involving a dog and raccoon.

The raccoon was submitted to the state lab and tested positive for rabies.

The dog will be quarantined on its owner's property, officials said.

There were no additional exposures reported.

"The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community," a news release says.

A rabies vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Western Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road

Abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures can be reported to Henrico Police by calling 804-501-5000.

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