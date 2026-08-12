Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Raccoon in Henrico County tests positive for rabies, marks eighth case of 2026

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 12, 2026
Oil Leak Arkansas
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Henrico County, marking the eighth confirmed case in the county so far this year.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Raymond Avenue on Saturday for a reported exposure involving a dog and raccoon.

The raccoon was submitted to the state lab and tested positive for rabies.

The dog will be quarantined on its owner's property, officials said.

There were no additional exposures reported.

"The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community," a news release says.

A rabies vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Western Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road

Abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures can be reported to Henrico Police by calling 804-501-5000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA