Henrico County confirms 5th rabies case in 2026 after bat tests positive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County leaders are notifying the public after a bat tested positive for rabies, the fifth confirmed case in the county this year.

A news release says police were called to the 6600 block of West Franklin Street in the West End on Sunday, June 21, for the report of a potential rabies exposure involving two dogs and a bat.

The bat was submitted to the state lab and tested positive for rabies, officials said.

The dogs will be quarantined on the owner's property because of the potential exposure.

There were no other animal or human exposures reported.

Henrico Police Animal Protection is hosting a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Western Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.

Click here or call 804-727-8801 for more information about the rabies vaccine clinic.

Abnormal wildlife behavior and any potential exposures can be reported to the Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube