Henrico public safety agencies compete for fittest division at 10th Public Safety Games

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County's police, sheriff and fire divisions competed Monday evening at the 10th Annual Public Safety Fitness Games at Richmond Raceway.

10 athletes from each division went head-to-head in four fitness competitions — strength, cardio, work capacity and a relay — all vying for the title of "Fittest Public Safety Division of the Year."

Public Safety Games Director and Committee Chair Joshua Gaskins said the event is about more than bragging rights.

"What I love about this event is it really shows our tactical athletes, our heroes, how they stay fit for duty. So we put together a huge event to see who's got the fittest public safety division for a friendly, fun, competitive nature of our division of Henrico County," Gaskins said.

The event also featured food trucks, prizes, a DJ and Star Wars themed photo opportunities to celebrate May the 4th.

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