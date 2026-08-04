'Oh my gosh, there are no cars': Primary voters in Henrico greeted with slow start

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — No lines and a slow start greeted voters in Western Henrico County on Primary Day.

The precinct chief at Glen Allen High School tells me only three people had voted during the first hour after polls opened Tuesday morning.

Susie Blanton said she was surprised when she pulled into her typically busy polling location at Tuckahoe Elementary School.

"I pulled out into the parking lot, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, there are no cars here,” Blanton said.

Tuckahoe Supervisor Jody Rogish, who visited the school to thank poll workers, said the turnout was unusually low in a high-turnout precinct.

Sam Gregory said he was the 29th voter nearly three hours after the polls opened at 6 a.m.

Ben Woodard said voting is a responsibility that comes with citizenship.

"I think it's a civic duty we all have. You can't complain about things that happen in government if you're not part of it,” Woodard said.

Blanton echoed that sentiment.

"As a Virginia resident, it's my responsibility to get out and support my party,” she said.

Data from Virginia Public Access Project showed 21,629 early votes were cast in the 1st congressional district this year compared to 13,222 in 2024.

CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said turnout may have been impacted after primary dates were moved from June to August due to the redistricting referendum.

At the top of the ballot, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is unopposed in his bid for a fourth term.

Running to challenge him in November are Republicans Kim Farington, Bert Mizusawa and David Williams.

Warner has held the seat since 2009 and won his last reelection with 56% of the vote.

“It's probably going to be a low-turnout primary,” Holsworth said of the Republican primary. “None of them have really had a lot of money to make a big splash here."

A contested primary is also underway in the 1st Congressional District, where seven Democratic hopefuls are running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman.

That field includes Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, retired Navy Commander and former corporate government affairs executive Jason Knapp, and attorneys Salaam Bhatti and Mel Tull.

“The Democrats are going to target this race. Even though Wittman won very handily the last time he ran, the Democrats believe that because Abigail Spanberger carried this district by two points, it's a possible pickup for them,” Holsworth said.

Wittman, who is seeking a 10th full term, is unopposed for renomination.

"This is going to be a very tough race. It's going to be highly contested, and my guess is that it's going to be one of the most expensive races in America.” Holsworth said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. across Virginia.

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