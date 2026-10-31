Police work to identify man killed while walking near Staples Mill Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was hit and killed in a crash early Saturday in Henrico County.

Officers were called to the area of Staples Mill Road and Bremner Boulevard around 2:25 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to officials with Henrico Police.

When they arrived, officers found a man with clear signs of trauma to his body and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to identify the victim so they can reach his next of kin. Police describe him as a man in his 20s to 30s, of Hispanic or Asian ethnicity, with no tattoos or other identifying marks. They say he was wearing black pants, a polo shirt with a blue collar, a dark green Adidas hat and black sneakers.

Police said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may know the man is asked to call Henrico Police Crash Investigator T. Holmes at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.