HENRICO, Va. — Deputies report a pedestrian was killed after a crash on Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies were called Sunday around 9:37 a.m. to the 7400 block of Patriot Highway after the call about a man found dead in a ditch along the road.

Evidence indicates a driver struck him, while he had been walking along the shoulder. Deputies found camera footage showing a driver hitting the pedestrian at 2:16 a.m.

The pedestrian was Charles Craig Jr., 72, of Henrico.

Anyone who can help identify the truck or has footage or other information about the crash is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

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