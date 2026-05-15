Pedestrian hit and killed by driver near Libbie Mill in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was struck and killed by a driver near Libbie Mill in Henrico County Friday evening, according to Henrico Police.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Libbie Mill East Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. The Henrico Police Crash Team is investigating.

As of 6 p.m., all eastbound lanes of Staples Mill Road were closed from Bethlehem Road to Libbie Lake South Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.