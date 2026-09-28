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One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-64 westbound in Henrico County

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 westbound in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.
One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-64 westbound in Henrico County
Virginia State Police
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HENRICO, Va. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 westbound in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police were dispatched to the 178 mile-marker of I-64 westbound at 3:08 a.m. Police say the driver died at the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the individual and notify next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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