One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-64 westbound in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 westbound in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police were dispatched to the 178 mile-marker of I-64 westbound at 3:08 a.m. Police say the driver died at the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the individual and notify next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.

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