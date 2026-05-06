2 people shot at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Old Bronze Road, off Oakland Road in eastern Henrico County.

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6, and police later confirmed, a shooting call brought police to the complex overnight.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "Shortly after, Henrico Police was informed about an adult male who had arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach. He is receiving treatment for his injury."

Officers arrived at the scene at about 3:45 a.m.

"Detectives within the Criminal Investigations Section are looking into the circumstances of this shooting and who may be involved," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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