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Woman critically injured in 2-alarm fire in Henrico neighborhood

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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman is in critical condition after a two-alarm house fire in a Henrico neighborhood Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the 8200 block of Notre Dame Drive in the Brookland area around 8 p.m.

Fire crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived on scene.

Using a ladder truck, firefighters rescued a woman from the second floor.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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