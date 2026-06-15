Boy, 9, drowns in Henrico County pool, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old boy drowned in a Henrico County pool on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Wilkinson Road around 2:40 p.m. for a reported medical emergency.

First responders found the boy, who was unresponsive after being pulled out of a pool.

"Prior to first responders arriving on scene, staff at the facility provided care to the child," police said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are working with the medical examiner's office to determine a cause and manner of death.

"Henrico Police and Fire encourage all residents, young and old, to understand the importance of water safety," police said, adding that a water safety event is being held on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henrico County Eastern Recreation Center on July 18.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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