Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Boy, 9, drowns in Henrico County pool, police say

Top stories and weather for Monday, June 15, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Monday, June 15, 2026
Henrico police
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old boy drowned in a Henrico County pool on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Wilkinson Road around 2:40 p.m. for a reported medical emergency.

First responders found the boy, who was unresponsive after being pulled out of a pool.

"Prior to first responders arriving on scene, staff at the facility provided care to the child," police said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are working with the medical examiner's office to determine a cause and manner of death.

"Henrico Police and Fire encourage all residents, young and old, to understand the importance of water safety," police said, adding that a water safety event is being held on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henrico County Eastern Recreation Center on July 18.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA