'He didn't deserve it': Family pleads for answers two years after Henrico double homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an arson case connected to a 2024 double homicide on Nine Mile Road.

On March 29, 2024, just after 5 a.m., Henrico Police were called to 907 E. Nine Mile Road after two people were shot. Jermarlo Tisdale and Rufus Witcher both died at the scene.

Barely two days after the shooting, Henrico fire crews and police responded to what investigators later determined was arson at the same location.

"Just after 2 a.m. a call came in for a fire at that same location," said Henrico Police Homicide Detective R.L. Breedan. "Henrico police and fire responded and determined that fire to be an arson, and it is believed to be connected to the homicide."

On Thursday, Henrico Police and the FBI were joined by the family of Rufus Witcher as they put renewed focus on the case through Operation Summer Heat. The $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the arson and, investigators hope, a break in the homicide investigation.

"Plain and simple, we need your help," said FBI Richmond Field Office Special Agent Ian Kaufman. "This reward demonstrates our commitment to keeping our community safe, delivering justice to the victims, this community, and to the victims' family."

Witcher's family described the 36-year-old Rufus Witcher as someone who loved playing cards, joking, and helping others. His father, Rufus Walton, said the loss weighs on him every day.

"It hurts," Walton said. "Every day I miss him, so we've got to do something."

His mother, Diane Witcher, made a direct plea to the public.

"I just want justice for my baby, and if anybody out there knows anything, please speak up, please," Diane Witcher said. "Imagine if that was your child or family member out there. He didn't deserve this at all. He didn't deserve it."

Witcher's sister, Diane White, also spoke on behalf of both victims' families.

"We stand not only for my brother Rufus Witcher, also known by many as Mista, but for the other victim as well," White said. "Both their lives were taken too soon. They were loved, they mattered, and they deserved to be remembered with dignity."

"Justice delayed is not justice denied," White said. "We remain hopeful that their voices will still be heard."

Anyone with information about the double homicide or the arson on the 900 block of Nine Mile Road is asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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