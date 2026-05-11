Residence Inn by Marriott opens new hotel in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new hotel officially opened Monday afternoon in Henrico County following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Local leaders welcomed guests inside the Residence Inn by Marriott Glen Allen for the first time.

The new hotel is located on Westerre Parkway near the county's Sports and Events Center.

The property includes 111 guest suites, an indoor pool, an on-site bar and more.

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